PMD forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over high mountains

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Upper Punjab during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Upper Punjab during the next 24 hours.

While hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. Mainly dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the Country tomorrow.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm occurred in Balakot and Rawalakot.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -03 C, Ziarat 01, Skardu and Kalam 02C.