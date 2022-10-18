UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Rain-wind-thunderstorm With Snow Over High Mountains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 06:56 PM

PMD forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over high mountains

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Upper Punjab during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Upper Punjab during the next 24 hours.

While hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. Mainly dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the Country tomorrow.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm occurred in Balakot and Rawalakot.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -03 C, Ziarat 01, Skardu and Kalam 02C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Rawalakot Ziarat Balakot

Recent Stories

Industrial units fined over causing smog

Industrial units fined over causing smog

7 minutes ago
 Initiatives under PM Youth Program to enable stude ..

Initiatives under PM Youth Program to enable students job creators: Rana Tanveer ..

7 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road accident on Chashma road ..

Motorcyclist dies in road accident on Chashma road

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan rated as highest ratio of Breast Cancer i ..

Pakistan rated as highest ratio of Breast Cancer in Asia: NMU VC

10 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to e ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to educate farmers for increasing ..

10 minutes ago
 Nearly 15,000 UK Citizens Sign 'Bring Back Boris' ..

Nearly 15,000 UK Citizens Sign 'Bring Back Boris' Petition

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.