PMD Forecast Rain-wind/thundershower In Various Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower in few places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours

Hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 172mm, Pani wala talab 157, Farrukhabad 131, Mughalpura 118, Samanabad 117, Gulshan Ravi 109, Jail Road 106, Chowk Nakhuda 104, Iqbal Town 90, Johar Town 87, Upper Mall 86, Nishtar Town 58, Tajpura 56, Wasa 47, City 35, Airport 23), Okara 18, Sialkot (Airport 17, City 02), Sahiwal 14, Gujranwala 12, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar 01, Balochistan: Bar Khan 23, Kashmir: Rawalakot 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 04, Dir (Upper 03), Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit, Bagrote 02 and Astore 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Noor Pur Thal 40 C, Turbat and Johor Abad 39 C.

