PMD forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain in coming days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain in the country in the coming days.

The met office has informed that an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (BIPARJOY) over the East-central Arabian Sea located at 19.5�N and 67.7�E and 600 km south of Karachi and 580 km south of Thatta and is likely to move further northward till 14 June (Morning).

A westerly wave was also likely to enter in upper parts of the country on June 14 (Wednesday).

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 80-100 Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during June 13-17.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied by squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, from June 14 -16.

While rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Lasbela, Kalat, Khuzdar and Makran coast during the period.

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and Lahore on June 13 and 14 More rain-dust/thunderstorm with a few hailstorms isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore, Jhelum, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Kot Adu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan from June 15-18 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Katcha houses), including solar panels etc. from June 14 (evening/night) to June 17.

Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around) which can inundate the low-lying settlements and may cause coastal flooding during the period.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into open sea till the system is over by June 17, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied by high tides along the coast.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during the dust storm/wind-thunderstorm and extremely heavy falls.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.