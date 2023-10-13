PMD forecast windstorm/rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast windstorm/rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast windstorm/rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting northern parts and likely to extend to upper/central parts on Saturday.

On Saturday, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

While, isolated hailstorm is likely in plain areas. Heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the period.

The PMD has warned that moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad from Friday(night) to Tuesday.

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 41 C.