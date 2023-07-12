Open Menu

PMD Forecasts Fresh Monsoon System To Hit Pakistan Tomorrow

Published July 12, 2023

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

Pakistan Meteorological Department says monsoon current waves from the Arabian Sea are expected to reach the upper and central regions of Pakistan starting from the evening of July 12, with a likelihood of intensifying on July 14.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12nd, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted an increase in rainfall from July 13 to 17 as a devastating monsoon system continues to cause havoc in the country, resulting in the loss of nearly 90 lives since June 25.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are expected to reach the upper and central regions of Pakistan starting from the evening of July 12, with a likelihood of intensifying on July 14. Additionally, the PMD stated that a westerly wave may enter the upper parts of the country on the evening or night of July 14.

The PMD has urged all relevant authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during the forecasted period.

The Met department has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers, including heavy rainfall, in various regions. These areas include Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jehlum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, and Okara.

The expected timeframe for this rainfall is from the evening and/or night of July 12 until July 17, with intermittent breaks.

Similarly, similar weather patterns are expected in Gilgit Baltistan's Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar districts, as well as in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh. The expected timeframe for this rainfall is from the evening and/or night of July 13 until July 17, with occasional breaks.

The Met Office has also issued a forecast of rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Mirpur Khas. This rainfall is expected from the evening and/or night of July 14 until July 16.

