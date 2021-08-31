PMD forecasts hot, humid weather with chances of dust/thunderstorm in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust or thunderstorm rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 37 to 39 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur in Tharparkar, UmerKot, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Sanghar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Badin, Sujawal & Thatta Districts. However, Light rain or drizzle also expected in Sukkur Division over the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in the province during the past 24 hours. However Nagarparkar reported 30.0mm of rainfall.