PMD forecasts mainly dry weather for next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, the PMD said in its daily weather report.

At present, the Met Department said "Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is present over the northern parts."During the last 24 hours, rain had occurred at different areas in Balochistan, South Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, whereas Upper Punjab received light rain.

According to the PMD data, Bahawalpur received 15 millimeter rain, Faisalabad and Okara 6mm, Sahiwal 3mm, Sialkot, Jhang, Shorkot and Layyah 1mm, Khuzdar 28mm, Ormara 6 mm, Barkhan 1mm, Bannu 12mm, Kakul 2mm, Balakot 1mm, Muzaffarabad city 3mm, Garidupatta 2mm, Skardu 5mm, Astore and Barote 2mm rain during the period.