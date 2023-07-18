Open Menu

PMD Forecasts More Monsoon Rains In Different Parts Of Country During Ongoing Week

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 18, 2023 | 11:23 AM

PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different parts of country during ongoing week

The monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from today at night which are likely to intensify tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast more monsoon rains in different parts of the country during this week.

According to the forecast, monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from today at night which are likely to intensify tomorrow.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower with heavy falls are expected in various parts of the country till Sunday with occasional gaps.

The PMD warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this period.

