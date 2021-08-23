UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecasts Partly Cloudy Weather In Karachi On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:50 PM

PMD forecasts partly cloudy weather in Karachi on Tuesday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. Weather remained hot and dry in the province during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Weather From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

12 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

12 minutes ago
 US Aware of Taliban's Desire to Have Evacuation Mi ..

US Aware of Taliban's Desire to Have Evacuation Mission Complete By August 31 - ..

6 minutes ago
 KP Assembly concerned over increasing use of ICE, ..

KP Assembly concerned over increasing use of ICE, 10-wheeler drugs among youth

6 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niaz ..

Court extends interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi till Sep 6

6 minutes ago
 5000 posts of ALM lying vacant in PESCO: Senate bo ..

5000 posts of ALM lying vacant in PESCO: Senate body told

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.