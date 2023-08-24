Open Menu

PMD Forecasts Rain For Various Parts Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Potohar region, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Upper Punjab during the period.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Upper Punjab during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic Situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

However, rainfall occurred in Punjab was Islamabad (Saidpur 37mm, Golra 23, Zero Point 17, Airport 16, Bokra 03), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 37, Chaklala 22), Mangla 20, Murree 04, Attock 03, Jhelum 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu sharif 18, Balakot 16, Dir (Upper 14, Lower 08), Kakul, Buner, Pattan 08, Bannu, Malam Jabba 02, Cherat, Chitral 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 18, Gupis 10, Gilgit 02, Kashmir: Kotli 13, Muzaffarabad (AP 08, City 07), Garhi Dupatta 04 and Rawalakot 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded in Turbat 44C Cand Dalbandin 42 C during the last 24 hours.

