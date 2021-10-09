PMD forecasts rain from Sunday evening in upper parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm in upper parts of the country on from Sunday to Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm in upper parts of the country on from Sunday to Tuesday.

In this regard, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday alerted in its latest dispatch to all deputy commissioners of the province that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm (Isolated heavy falls) with light snowfall over high mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad from Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday.

Similarly, rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram and Kohat from Sunday's evening night and Monday.

The weather conditions are likely to transit from summer to autumn in upper parts and day temperature would be mild in upper parts of the country, while night temperatures are expected to fall gradually in coming days.

In the wake of such forecast, PDMA has directed deputy commissioners to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid/minimize human losses and/or any damage to property.

All the concerned authorities have also been directed to take safety measures like informing tourists about weather forecast, ensuring of the availability of all emergency services staff/machineries and other resources, monitoring of local, rain-drains and in case of any occurrence, sharing the updates with PEOC-PDMA i.e., active round the clock via helpline 1700..