PMD Forecasts Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm For Various Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain-windstorm and thunderstorm for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper,Central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the 24 hours.

Isolated heavyfalls and hailstorm is also expected during the period.

Light rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at few places of North Balochistan, South Punjab and Upper Sindh.

Hot and dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next two to three days.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in central and southern parts.

Rain-windstorm and thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, North Balochistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 24mm, Dir 14, Malam Jabba 8, Kakul 7, Balakot 5, Saidu Sharif 4, Kalam, Chitral 3, Drosh 2, Punjab: Islamabad (Zero point 15, Saidpur 11, Golla 08, Bokra 07), Rawalpindi (Kachahri 11, Chaklala 14, Shams Abad 5), Murree 5, Sialkot 3, Attock 2, Kashmir: Rawalakot 20, Kotli 15, Garhi Dupatta 5, Muzaffarabad (Airport 4, City 3) Balochistan: Kalat 3 and Barkhan 2mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 48C, Larkana,47 and Dadu 46C.

