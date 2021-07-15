PMD forecasts scattered rains on Eid Day: Spokesman PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) here on Thursday forecast scattered rain spells on Eid-ul-Azha for different cities including Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) here on Thursday forecast scattered rain spells on Eid-ul-Azha for different cities including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP, spokesman PMD Dr Zaheer Babar said that the rain spell would start in different cities from next week and would persist for three days in upper and central Punjab,Sindh,Balochistan,Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said these spells would subdue the temperature turning it into pleasant weather.

He said that water level would rise in the major rivers improving the water reservoirs.

He said heavy rains may trigger landsliding in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

