PMD issues heat wave advisory to all DCs for taking preventive measures to avoid losses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an advisory to all the Deputy Commissioners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for taking preventive measures to avoid any loss due to prevailing heat wave, raising the temperature above to 7 or 8 degree Celsius from normal.

In the advisory issued on March 16, 2022, Deputy Commissioners are advised to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to crops, animals and infrastructure.

The prevailing dry and heat wave conditions in the province may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetable and orchards and therefore farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly.

General public is also advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight to avoid sun stroke or dehydration.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities are requested to take safety measures including Alert health/ medical services, paramedics and rescue department and instruct them to maintain requisite facilities i.e., Heat Stroke Center b. Coordinate with Municipal Administration to ensure that any lose Billboards and Hoardings are secured from effects of Gusty Winds.

In case of any occurrence, updates may kindly be shared with PEOC-PDMA i.e., active round the clock via helpline 1700.