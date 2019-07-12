PMD issues significant flood forecast for July 13 -19

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Flood Warning Centre Lahore has issued a significant flood forecast on the developing meteorological situation in the context of monsoon currents and westerly wave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Flood Warning Centre Lahore has issued a significant flood forecast on the developing meteorological situation in the context of monsoon currents and westerly wave.

According to PMD's Flood Warning Centre Lahore, rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity with one or two very heavy falls were expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 13 to 19.

Moderate rainfall with one or two heavy falls was also expected over D.G. Khan Division, along with Northeast Balochistan during the said period.

"As a result of above situation, sharp peaks of high flood are expected upstream of Mangla and low to medium flood in nullahs (tributaries) of Rivers Ravi (Hasri,Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg) and Chenab (Palku, Aik and Bhimber) along with hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division. Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore Districts cannot be ruled out''.

With above likely meteorological situation in view, all concerned authorities are advised to remain alert, critically watch the weather situation and must take all necessary precautionary measures on "top priority" to avoid loss of precious human lives and damage to private and public property.