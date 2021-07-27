UrduPoint.com
PMD Predicts Chances Of Light Rain In Karachi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:09 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 80 to 90 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy condition is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However chances of light rain or drizzle in Tharparkar, Badin, Jamshoro Districts and along the coast over the next 24 hours.

The PMD recorded hot and dry across the Sindh province. However traces of rainfall reported from Karachi during the last 24 hours.

