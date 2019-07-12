PMD predicts widespread rain, issues weather advisory

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted widespread rain and thundershower with windstorm in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions from Friday evening till Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted widespread rain and thundershower with windstorm in Malakand , Hazara, Peshawar Kohat and Bannu divisions from Friday evening till Thursday.

According to PMD on Friday weather conditions are attributed to a westerly wave seen entering upper parts of the province. Moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are also predicted that would expected to penetrate northeastern parts and likely to strengthen in upper parts of the province from Friday evening.

Rain, dust and thundershower is also expected at isolated places in D.I.Khan division from Sunday evening to Thursday. Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Hazara division during the period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nulllah of Hazara division and may trigger landslides. All concerned have been asked to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid and minimize human losses to property and remain vigilant to restore road links.