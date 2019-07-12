UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Predicts Widespread Rain, Issues Weather Advisory

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:07 PM

PMD predicts widespread rain, issues weather advisory

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted widespread rain and thundershower with windstorm in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions from Friday evening till Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted widespread rain and thundershower with windstorm in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions from Friday evening till Thursday.

According to PMD on Friday weather conditions are attributed to a westerly wave seen entering upper parts of the province. Moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are also predicted that would expected to penetrate northeastern parts and likely to strengthen in upper parts of the province from Friday evening.

Rain, dust and thundershower is also expected at isolated places in D.I.Khan division from Sunday evening to Thursday. Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Hazara division during the period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nulllah of Hazara division and may trigger landslides. All concerned have been asked to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid and minimize human losses to property and remain vigilant to restore road links.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Peshawar Bannu Road Kohat Mardan Malakand May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha to announce matric results on 15th

2 seconds ago

Opposition creating hurdles in development: Minist ..

5 minutes ago

AIGP condoles with family of two siblings killed a ..

5 minutes ago

Effective audit must for ensuring transparency in ..

5 minutes ago

Level 2 rugby concluded

5 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid say 120 mln euros for Griezmann 'i ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.