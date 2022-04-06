UrduPoint.com

PMD Warns Of Increasing Temperatures During Current Week

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 08:56 PM

PMD warns of increasing temperatures during current week

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday warned the citizens of increasing temperatures in most parts of the country during the current week

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday warned the citizens of increasing temperatures in most parts of the country during the current week.

"Temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country during the current week" the PMD said.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

On Thursday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in upper Sindh and south Punjab.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Jacobabad, Sakrand, Chhor, Rahim Yar Khan 45 C, Sibbi, Dadu, Tando Jam, Mohenjo Daro, Mithi, Larkana, Padidan, Khanpur and Bahawalnagar 44 C.

