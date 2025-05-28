Open Menu

Power Supply Disrupts Due To Dust Storm, Restoration Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Widespread power outages were reported across Multan and several cities of South Punjab on Tuesday evening after a powerful dust storm disrupted the region’s electricity infrastructure

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Widespread power outages were reported across Multan and several cities of South Punjab on Tuesday evening after a powerful dust storm disrupted the region’s electricity infrastructure.

According to Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), over 170 power feeders tripped in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan, leaving thousands of consumers without electricity.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Gul Muhammad Zahid has directed immediate restoration of electricity supply on all affected feeders. Under the supervision of General Manager Operations Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, officers at the Power Control Centre are monitoring the power transmission network closely.

Chief Engineer Akram Sial is also present at the Power Control Centre to oversee and coordinate the power restoration operations. Officers across all circle control rooms have been instructed to remain on high alert and monitor the situation in real time.

Meanwhile, MEPCO has directed its field staff to strictly follow safety SOPs during the restoration work to prevent any accidents.

The company has issued a public advisory urging citizens to stay away from electric installations during the storm and report any emergencies or hazards immediately by calling 118 or contacting the nearest MEPCO office.

