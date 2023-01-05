Precautionary measures should be adopted in severe cold weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The current fogy and cold weather is dangerous for small children and elderly people.

This was said by Institute of Public Health Dean Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir in a statement issued here on Thursday.

She said that air pollution had increased due to the mixing of fog and smog in severe cold weather. Chest Infections, fever, cases of pneumonia in children and aged persons are on the rise, she added. She said that the elderly, young children and weak people are more vulnerable to the weather effects. Dr. Zarfishan said that special care should be taken for young children and elderly people,adding that they should use warm clothes and hot drinks. Motorcycle riders must wear helmets and face masks to protect themselves from cold winds and pollution in the fog.

She said that in severe cold and fog, jogging in open grounds, parks , exercise, walk should be avoided because exercise makes breathing faster and the pollution in the fog goes to the lungs which can cause respiratory problems.

She said that heart diseases, high blood pressure and other diseases increased in cold weather because intake of water and drinks decreases in cold weather, which thickens blood and constricts blood vessels and affects blood circulation resulting in high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. She said that it is necessary that patients with heart diseases and blood pressure continue to consume warm drinks, lukewarm water, use dry fruits to keep the body warm as well as they should wear warm clothes, socks, mufflers and don't go out side unnecessarily in the cold and fog. She said that there is a need to create awareness among the public about the severity of the weather and prevention of diseases so that people can ensure their health by following preventive measures.