Present Cool Conditions Likely To Persist Till Saturday: Met Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:28 PM

Present cool conditions likely to persist till Saturday: Met Office

The Meteorological department on Thursday predicted that under the influence of rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected to further intensify cold conditions that will persist till Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday predicted that under the influence of rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected to further intensify cold conditions that will persist till Saturday.

The weather forecast said that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh over the next 24 hours. However, fog is likely in Sukkur and Larkana during morning and night hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 7 to 9 degree centigrade with 45 to 55 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cool/cold and dry weather with hazy or misty morning are likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh in the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Weather

