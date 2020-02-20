UrduPoint.com
Prevailing Rain Spell Have Positive Impact On Crops

Thu 20th February 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Prevailing rain spell would have positive impact on the crops specially on wheat crop and would also reduced the level of drought.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Zaheer Babar said on Thursday.

He said that the current rain spell would improve soil moisture and also improve underground water level in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

This rain spell would have good impact on agriculture till month of May when wheat crop would be near to harvesting, he further said.

He said in summers the shortage of water in dams would improve comparatively.

Your Thoughts and Comments

