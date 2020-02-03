Provincial capital receives intermittent rain

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The different areas of Balochistan including its capital on Monday received intermittent rain which turned weather pleasant.

According to Meteorological Office has forecast light rain with snowfall in Quetta.

Ziarat, Kalat, Surab, Mastung, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Pishin districts and other hilly areas of the province during next 48 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta while 2.5 degree centigrade, Kalat -3.5 and in -5.7 Ziarat was recorded during last 24 hours.