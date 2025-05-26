Open Menu

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Issues Weather Alert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert predicting windstorms, dusty winds, and rain across most districts of the province from May 27 to 31.

According to the alert, strong winds and rain are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala. Rainfall is also likely in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali. In South Punjab, areas including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar are forecasted to receive rain from May 27 to 30.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that alerts have been issued to district administrations in line with directives from Chief Minister Punjab.

He added that the expected rainfall will bring relief from the ongoing heatwave.

Alerts have also been dispatched to departments including school education, Health, Irrigation, Communication and Works, Local Government, and Livestock to ensure preparedness.

The public is advised to take precautions during adverse weather. Citizens are urged to stay indoors during windstorms, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from open areas during lightning. In case of emergency, the PDMA helpline 1129 is available for assistance.

