Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issues alert about thunderstorm rains for next 4 days in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday has issued an alert about thunderstorm rains in different areas of the province from tomorrow till Saturday.

According to PDMA, department has requested to all the concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid human losses or damages to property.

PMD has also sent a letter to all Deputy Commissioners, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that rain/thunderstorm are expected at scattered places across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radio Pakistan reported.

Precautionary measures may be taken by all concerned to avoid any loss of life/damage to public as well as private property in the province.

Tourists have also been advised to be careful while visiting hilly areas.