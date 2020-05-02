UrduPoint.com
Provincial Metrological Department Predicts Cloudy Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:12 PM

Provincial Metrological Department predicts cloudy weather

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Metrological Department Saturday predicted partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 48 hours.

However, chances of rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bunner, Mardan, Swabi, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, D.I Khan and Tank districts.

