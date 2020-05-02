Provincial Metrological Department predicts cloudy weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Metrological Department Saturday predicted partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 48 hours.

However, chances of rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bunner, Mardan, Swabi, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, D.I Khan and Tank districts.