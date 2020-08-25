UrduPoint.com
PTI MPA Visits Different Areas Affected By Rainfall In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:24 PM

PTI MPA visits different areas affected by rainfall in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Sindh Assembly, Shahnawz Jadoon on Tuesday visited different areas affected by the rainwater in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Sindh Assembly, Shahnawz Jadoon on Tuesday visited different areas affected by the rainwater in Karachi.

According to a statement released here, he visited Keamari, Sikandarabad and Machhar colony and its adjacent areas in the port city.

After rainfall in city, the residents could not drain out the water from their homes because there was not proper sewerage system to drain out the rainwater from the these areas, he added.

Despite such situation, no one from provincial government did reach there to help poor people for draining out the standing rainwater from their homes, the MPA said.

Residents of these areas had suffered huge losses due to rainwater and Sindh government was responsible for all this, he added.

