Public Awareness Campaign For Smog Missing To Curb Air Pollution

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Pakistan is facing serious air pollution and increased level of toxic pollutants in its all major urbanized cities whereas a massive public level awareness campaign to curb smog was not active

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan is facing serious air pollution and increased level of toxic pollutants in its all major urbanized cities whereas a massive public level awareness campaign to curb smog was not active.

Talking to APP, Haider Abbas a blogger and social media activist in the Federal capital said, "The awareness messages published by news channels are very few that remain active with social media hype and then die down." The government at provincial and federal level should have active media and community engagement on curbing smog and raising awareness among the masses on open garbage, rice stubble and waste burning directly contributing to smog, he added.

Wajiha Azhar, a teacher said there was massive awareness and sensitization campaign on dengue outbreak that killed many people across the country whereas the awareness campaign helped control the issue at a certain level.

"The garbage picking scavengers are setting garbage at fire in various areas that makes the air difficult to breath. This is not only creating smoke in the air rather badly affecting the health of the population nearby the burning garbage site. There is no action taken by any authority that needs strict action," she added.

Alia Tariq, a student in the twin city of Rawalpindi said the district administration had imposed section 144 that barred people from putting the solid waste at fire where first information report (FIR) would be launched against the violator.

Despite such clear legal action, she said the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Punjab and the district administration were unable to control the situation.

When contacted an EPD official told that it was not possible to launch prompt action against people blazing garbage in the city owing to limited staff and no clear mechanism to identify the culprit in this regard. The EPD' restructuring was underway and all such matters were under consideration where a mechanism would be devised soon.

Director Sanitation Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (IMC) Sardar Khan Zimri said there were no such massive fire incidents taking place in the federal capital where the sanitary staff was strictly directed to avoid burning garbage. "We have fired our staff showing negligence in this regard where public complaints are welcomed to keep the situation under control," he added.

The ministry of climate change officials said a massive clean green Pakistan campaign was on air at the mainstream media and was working out with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to help initiated public service message campaigns regarding smog on mainstream media.

