Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Condoles Loss Of Lives Due To Rains, Snowfall

Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:43 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles loss of lives due to rains, snowfall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to snowfall and rains in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The Punjab government was available for helping the affected population and they would not be left alone in this difficult moment, he added.

