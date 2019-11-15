Punjab govt taking serious measures to control smog intensity: Murad Raas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for School education Murad Raas Friday said that government in its efforts to deal with the threat of smog and announced a strict crackdown against those causing air and environmental pollution.

Talking to private news channel, Murad Raas said, all the relevant departments would strictly follow all the instructions on smog control and remarked that no negligence would be tolerated.

The air monitoring stations in and around Punjab cities would also be established, he added.

He said special smog committees have been formed to monitor and control the sources of smog in the province.

Minister said that special smog desk would also be established in hospitals from where citizens could get help regarding smog-related issues, like asthma.

"Masks will also be provided by these desks," he added.

He also advised the public specially school going kids to adopt preventive measures when outdoors as they may experience short-term skin and respiratory conditions such as skin and eye irritation as a result of smog.

Punjab Minister also said that all the schools were remain closed on November 16 due to poor air quality in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

He explained that smog every year badly disrupts daily life in Punjab, therefore, a sustainable policy is being devised in this regard," adding, government had already restricted the use of substandard fuel in factories and burning of crops, stubble or garbage.

He said a mass campaign would be launched on social media to raise awareness about the damages caused to the environment by burning of solid waste.

He also urged public to use alternate methods to dispose of waste rather than burning.