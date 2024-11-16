Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

(@Abdulla99267510)

Air Quality Index (AQI) shows Lahore tops list of most polluted major cities in Pakistan and globally, with particulate matter (PM) levels recorded at 790

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2024) Despite extensive efforts, Punjab remains engulfed in smog while most parts of Sindh except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are shrouded in thick fog today.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) said that Lahore tops the list of the most polluted major cities in Pakistan and globally, with particulate matter (PM) levels recorded at 790.

In Pakistan, Rahim Yar Khan was reported as the most polluted city, with PM levels reaching 822. Similarly, Lodhran recorded 722 PM, and Faisalabad 605 PM.

The authorities shut down several routes of motorways and highways due to low visibility.

Motorway M2 is closed from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Darkhana and M4 from Multan to Abdul Hakeem. Motorway M5 from Multan to Zahir Pir has also been closed.

Additionally, the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway is shut due to severe fog and smog conditions.