Open Menu

Punjab Grapples With Smog As Dense Fog Covers Most Parts Of Sindh, KP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2024 | 02:29 PM

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

Air Quality Index (AQI) shows Lahore tops list of most polluted major cities in Pakistan and globally, with particulate matter (PM) levels recorded at 790

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2024) Despite extensive efforts, Punjab remains engulfed in smog while most parts of Sindh except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are shrouded in thick fog today.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) said that Lahore tops the list of the most polluted major cities in Pakistan and globally, with particulate matter (PM) levels recorded at 790.

In Pakistan, Rahim Yar Khan was reported as the most polluted city, with PM levels reaching 822. Similarly, Lodhran recorded 722 PM, and Faisalabad 605 PM.

The authorities shut down several routes of motorways and highways due to low visibility.

Motorway M2 is closed from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Darkhana and M4 from Multan to Abdul Hakeem. Motorway M5 from Multan to Zahir Pir has also been closed.

Additionally, the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway is shut due to severe fog and smog conditions.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Motorway Rahim Yar Khan Lodhran Kot Momin From

Recent Stories

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

15 hours ago
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

15 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

15 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

15 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

15 hours ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

15 hours ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

15 hours ago

More Stories From Weather