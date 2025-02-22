Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad Weather Condition; Latest Update On Rain, Snowfall
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2025 | 03:42 PM
MET office predicts cold and dry weather in most parts of Pakistan during next 24 hours
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
There are poor chances of rain in the country.
The rain-bearing system, however, moved away from the most districts of Punjab including Lahore and caused dry conditions.
The effects of recent rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the mountainous regions are still evident while temperatures are gradually settling.
The minimum temperature recorded in Lahore was recorded at 9°C on Saturday (today) while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 23°C.
The most parts of the country will experience cold and dry conditions.
In Islamabad and surrounding areas, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry.
Similarly, cold and dry conditions are likely to remain in most districts of Punjab. However, in Murree, Galiyat and nearby areas, the weather is expected to be severely cold with the partly cloudy skies.
Sindh will also see mostly dry weather, with cloudy conditions in some areas.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the most districts are expected to remain cold and dry while the upper regions will face extreme cold. Similarly, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to witness severe cold with partly cloudy skies on Saturday.
Balochistan will also experience cold and dry weather in most districts but the northern parts of the province are expected to face intense cold conditions.
Recent Stories
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
More Stories From Weather
-
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall3 minutes ago
-
Snowfall continues in Mansehra’s upper regions, restoration work underway on Shogran road2 days ago
-
Rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected from Feb 18 in various parts of country: NDMA5 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore5 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall expected in upper parts of country from Feb 19-215 days ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather11 days ago
-
Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan11 days ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather12 days ago
-
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore12 days ago
-
Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan15 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for city18 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places in northern areas, upper KP, northeast Punjab19 days ago