Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

MET office predicts cold and dry weather in most parts of Pakistan during next 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

There are poor chances of rain in the country.

The rain-bearing system, however, moved away from the most districts of Punjab including Lahore and caused dry conditions.

The effects of recent rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the mountainous regions are still evident while temperatures are gradually settling.

The minimum temperature recorded in Lahore was recorded at 9°C on Saturday (today) while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 23°C.

The most parts of the country will experience cold and dry conditions.

In Islamabad and surrounding areas, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry.

Similarly, cold and dry conditions are likely to remain in most districts of Punjab. However, in Murree, Galiyat and nearby areas, the weather is expected to be severely cold with the partly cloudy skies.

Sindh will also see mostly dry weather, with cloudy conditions in some areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the most districts are expected to remain cold and dry while the upper regions will face extreme cold. Similarly, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to witness severe cold with partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

Balochistan will also experience cold and dry weather in most districts but the northern parts of the province are expected to face intense cold conditions.