Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floods

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:14 PM

PDMA urges residents in affected areas to stay alert, take necessary precautions and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday issued a warning for the 10th monsoon spell, predicting widespread heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash flooding across several districts of the province.

The PDMA said that from September 6 to 9, many districts in Punjab are expected to experience thunderstorms and significant rainfall. Some areas are also at risk of flash flooding, particularly in regions with seasonal rivers.

The PDMA spokesperson confirmed that the 10th monsoon spell will affect Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot. Additionally, rainfall is likely in Narowal, Hafizabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Rajanpur.

The authority also warned that flash flooding may occur in the seasonal rivers of Dera Ghazi Khan between September 7 and 9, especially in areas vulnerable to heavy rains.

In a statement, Director-General of PDMA Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathia, highlighted that rivers such as the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej are currently experiencing flood-like conditions. He also cautioned that monsoon rains could cause rivers and streams in major cities to overflow, potentially impacting low-lying areas and increasing the risk of localized flooding.

The PDMA has urged residents in affected areas to stay alert, take necessary precautions and follow the safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

