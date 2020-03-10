Quetta and other parts of Balochistan receives rain

Intermittent rain received Quetta and other parts of Balochistan which turned weather cold in Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Intermittent rain received Quetta and other parts of Balochistan which turned weather cold in Quetta on Tuesday.

According to Meteorological Office, rain falls in Quetta was recorded at 2.0 and 0.2 in Ziarat.

Minimum temperature in Quetta has been recorded at 6.0 degree centigrade and 0.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat during last 24 hours.