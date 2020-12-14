UrduPoint.com
Quetta Experiences Minus 04 Centigrade

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:18 PM

The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -4.0 degree centigrade and -06.2 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

More Stories From Weather

