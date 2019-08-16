UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Alert Issued For Next 3 Days

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:27 PM

Rain alert issued for next 3 days

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan has directed all departments concerned to remain alert to tackle potential floods and save lives and properties after Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued forecast of rains in parts of Dera Ghazi Khan division

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan has directed all departments concerned to remain alert to tackle potential floods and save lives and properties after Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued forecast of rains in parts of Dera Ghazi Khan division.

According to a warning issued by the PDMA, heavy rain was expected in parts of DG Khan division comprising districts of Rajanpur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Layyah during the next 48 to 72 hours.

The expected rain could trigger medium-level flood in Indus river and low-to-medium level flood in hill torrents, the DC said and asked the relevant departments including Rescue 1122, Health, Revenue, Police, Livestock and others to remain alert during this period.

Emergency teams had already been present in the areas around river Indus and in Pachadh area to rescue people.

The DC said that all resources would be utilized to save people and property from floods and to confine the damage to the minimum level.

Related Topics

Police Flood Alert Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Rescue 1122 All From Rains

Recent Stories

HarmonyOS: a New Microkernel-based, Distributed OS ..

3 minutes ago

Dacoit gang ring leader arrested

8 minutes ago

Pitch invader blow to Adrian deepens Liverpool's ' ..

8 minutes ago

Woman drowns in river while saving kids

8 minutes ago

Stock markets rise at end of turbulent trading wee ..

8 minutes ago

Over 130 Rescued Migrants Remain Stranded on Boat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.