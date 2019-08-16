Rain alert issued for next 3 days

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan has directed all departments concerned to remain alert to tackle potential floods and save lives and properties after Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued forecast of rains in parts of Dera Ghazi Khan division

According to a warning issued by the PDMA, heavy rain was expected in parts of DG Khan division comprising districts of Rajanpur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Layyah during the next 48 to 72 hours.

The expected rain could trigger medium-level flood in Indus river and low-to-medium level flood in hill torrents, the DC said and asked the relevant departments including Rescue 1122, Health, Revenue, Police, Livestock and others to remain alert during this period.

Emergency teams had already been present in the areas around river Indus and in Pachadh area to rescue people.

The DC said that all resources would be utilized to save people and property from floods and to confine the damage to the minimum level.