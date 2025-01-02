Rain And Snow Expected In Northern Pakistan Amid Dense Fog In Plains
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted rain and snow over the mountains in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted rain and snow over the mountains in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.
Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog is expected to persist in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours.
According to the synoptic situation, a frontal weather system is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to persist until January 6.
In the past 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather dominated most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas.
Rain accompanied by snowfall over mountains was reported in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, North Balochistan, Murree, and its surroundings.
Dense fog continued to blanket most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh.
The highest recorded rainfall included 20 mm in Mir Khani, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by 12 mm in Dir (Upper), and 5 mm in Dalbandin, Balochistan.
Other areas also received light rainfall. Snowfall measured 7 inches in Kalam, 3 inches in Astore, and 1 inch in Gopis and Chitral.
The lowest temperatures recorded today were -9 C in Skardu and Gupis, -8C in Leh, and -5 C in Astore, reflecting the biting cold in these regions.
Recent Stories
Drug peddler held with heroin
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar
Famous poet Abid Rashid honored
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Balochistan Government for ..
DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances
9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab
Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid dense fog in plains
Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at blue area
DC orders completing canals’ de-silting swiftly
Kashmiris to observe right to self-determination day on Jan 5, reminding UN of i ..
NA body takes notice of ministry’s failure in providing brief to committee on ..
Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri
More Stories From Weather
-
Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid dense fog in plains2 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory41 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan21 hours ago
-
Cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore22 hours ago
-
Lahore experienced cold wave under partly cloudy skies2 days ago
-
Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy snowfall predicted in country’s western, upper part ..2 days ago
-
Cold weather prevailed in city3 days ago
-
Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening3 days ago
-
Cold weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD3 days ago
-
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours8 days ago
-
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist9 days ago
-
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow14 days ago