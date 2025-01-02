Open Menu

Rain And Snow Expected In Northern Pakistan Amid Dense Fog In Plains

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid dense fog in plains

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted rain and snow over the mountains in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted rain and snow over the mountains in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.

Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog is expected to persist in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a frontal weather system is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to persist until January 6.

In the past 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather dominated most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas.

Rain accompanied by snowfall over mountains was reported in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, North Balochistan, Murree, and its surroundings.

Dense fog continued to blanket most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The highest recorded rainfall included 20 mm in Mir Khani, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by 12 mm in Dir (Upper), and 5 mm in Dalbandin, Balochistan.

Other areas also received light rainfall. Snowfall measured 7 inches in Kalam, 3 inches in Astore, and 1 inch in Gopis and Chitral.

The lowest temperatures recorded today were -9 C in Skardu and Gupis, -8C in Leh, and -5 C in Astore, reflecting the biting cold in these regions.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Murree Chitral Dir Skardu Dalbandin January

Recent Stories

Drug peddler held with heroin

Drug peddler held with heroin

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar

1 minute ago
 Famous poet Abid Rashid honored

Famous poet Abid Rashid honored

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lau ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Balochistan Government for ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievan ..

DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances

2 minutes ago
 9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karac ..

9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab

2 minutes ago
Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid d ..

Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid dense fog in plains

2 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at ..

Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at blue area

2 minutes ago
 DC orders completing canals’ de-silting swiftly

DC orders completing canals’ de-silting swiftly

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self-determination d ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self-determination day on Jan 5, reminding UN of i ..

2 minutes ago
 NA body takes notice of ministry’s failure in pr ..

NA body takes notice of ministry’s failure in providing brief to committee on ..

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather