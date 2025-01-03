Rain And Snow Forecast For Upper Regions; Dense Fog To Persist In Plains: PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted rain with snowfall over the hills in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted rain with snowfall over the hills in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.
Dense to moderate fog is likely to persist during morning and night in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh.
A frontal weather system is currently influencing the upper parts of the country and is expected to persist until the morning of January 6, according to PMD.
Rain and snowfall were recorded in several regions, including Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Other parts of the country experienced cold and partly cloudy weather, while moderate to dense fog continued to blanket most districts of Punjab and Upper Sindh.
Rainfall in millimeters was recorded in Chitral (22), Kalam (20), Drosh (17), Pattan (16), Mir Khani (15), Upper Dir (14), Saidu Sharif (2), and Malam Jabba (1) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while in Balochistan, Dalbandin received 18 mm and Kalat 1 mm. Gopis and Astore in Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 13 mm and 1 mm, respectively, while Muzaffarabad Airport and City in Kashmir received 2 mm and 1 mm of rain, respectively. Snowfall in inches was recorded in Kalam (14), Chitral and Gupis (7), Astore (1), Skardu (0.8), and Malam Jabba (0.5).
The lowest temperatures recorded were -8 C in Gupis, -4 in Leh and Parachinar, -3 in Mirkhani and Hunza, and -2 C in Skardu.
Citizens in the affected regions are advised to exercise caution while traveling, especially in foggy conditions, and remain updated with PMD’s weather advisories.
Recent Stories
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today
Five wanted in triple murder netted
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders
ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector
More Stories From Weather
-
Rain and snow forecast for Upper regions; dense fog to persist in plains: PMD3 minutes ago
-
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points10 hours ago
-
Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid dense fog in plains1 day ago
-
Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory1 day ago
-
Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan2 days ago
-
Cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore2 days ago
-
Lahore experienced cold wave under partly cloudy skies3 days ago
-
Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy snowfall predicted in country’s western, upper part ..3 days ago
-
Cold weather prevailed in city4 days ago
-
Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening4 days ago
-
Cold weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD4 days ago
-
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours9 days ago