Rain And Snow Forecast For Upper Regions; Dense Fog To Persist In Plains: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted rain with snowfall over the hills in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted rain with snowfall over the hills in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.

Dense to moderate fog is likely to persist during morning and night in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh.

A frontal weather system is currently influencing the upper parts of the country and is expected to persist until the morning of January 6, according to PMD.

Rain and snowfall were recorded in several regions, including Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Other parts of the country experienced cold and partly cloudy weather, while moderate to dense fog continued to blanket most districts of Punjab and Upper Sindh.

Rainfall in millimeters was recorded in Chitral (22), Kalam (20), Drosh (17), Pattan (16), Mir Khani (15), Upper Dir (14), Saidu Sharif (2), and Malam Jabba (1) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while in Balochistan, Dalbandin received 18 mm and Kalat 1 mm. Gopis and Astore in Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 13 mm and 1 mm, respectively, while Muzaffarabad Airport and City in Kashmir received 2 mm and 1 mm of rain, respectively. Snowfall in inches was recorded in Kalam (14), Chitral and Gupis (7), Astore (1), Skardu (0.8), and Malam Jabba (0.5).

The lowest temperatures recorded were -8 C in Gupis, -4 in Leh and Parachinar, -3 in Mirkhani and Hunza, and -2 C in Skardu.

Citizens in the affected regions are advised to exercise caution while traveling, especially in foggy conditions, and remain updated with PMD’s weather advisories.

