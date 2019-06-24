UrduPoint.com
Rain Breaks Heat Spell In Lahore, Leaves Several Areas Without Power

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:57 PM

Persistent rain in Lahore inundated low-lying areas and several neighbourhoods in most areas of the city remained without electricity due to tripping of more than 150 feeders

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Persistent rain in Lahore inundated low-lying areas and several neighbourhoods in most areas of the city remained without electricity due to tripping of more than 150 feeders.Besides, the scattered rain broke the prolonged heat spell in Lahore and its adjoining areas.Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also predicted rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Neighbourhoods which were hit by prolonged power outages included Bhatta Chowk, Chauburji, Multan Road, Samanabad, Saddar and the adjoining regions.In the recent days, it was extremely hot in Lahore, and the searing heat was energy-sapping and even the wind was markedly hot under the blazing sun.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has issued strict directives to the concerned departments to remain alert, and subsequently the workers have been ordered to perform the drainage work effectively.The administrations of the relevant departments have been directed to utilise all available resources to prevent streets from flooding, and coordinate with each other.Officers have been told that negligence in the drainage works would not be tolerated, and that they must monitor the work actively in the field instead of �sitting in their offices'.Traffic police have been ordered to ensure smooth flow of traffic inside the city.

