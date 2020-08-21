UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Causes Power Outages In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Rain causes power outages in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the power supply of around 40 percent of the company's feeders was suspended due to rain and thunderstorm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the power supply of around 40 percent of the company's feeders was suspended due to rain and thunderstorm.

According to him, the electric supply through 190 power feeders to parts of Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas. Sanghar.

Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammed Khan, Thatta and Matiari districts had been suspended.

He told that as per directions of the Chief Technical Officer Zahid Pervez Mughal, the operations and complaint staff were alert and in the field.

The spokesman said the supply restoration would be started as soon as the rain stopped.

According to Kubar, HESCO's field staff had been directed to follow the safety rules while working in the field.

Related Topics

Company Alert Hyderabad Nawabshah Thatta Sanghar Matiari Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi Denounces Baseless Smear ..

34 minutes ago

Rain-wind thundershowers forecast in Sindh, Baloch ..

4 minutes ago

District police arrests four POs, 21 criminals in ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong offers free virus test to all residents

4 minutes ago

Russian Software Firm Finds Data of 200Mln Twitter ..

4 minutes ago

Second edition of historical Broghil Festival from ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.