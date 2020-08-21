Rain causes power outages in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the power supply of around 40 percent of the company's feeders was suspended due to rain and thunderstorm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the power supply of around 40 percent of the company's feeders was suspended due to rain and thunderstorm.

According to him, the electric supply through 190 power feeders to parts of Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas. Sanghar.

Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammed Khan, Thatta and Matiari districts had been suspended.

He told that as per directions of the Chief Technical Officer Zahid Pervez Mughal, the operations and complaint staff were alert and in the field.

The spokesman said the supply restoration would be started as soon as the rain stopped.

According to Kubar, HESCO's field staff had been directed to follow the safety rules while working in the field.