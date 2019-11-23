Rain cleans environment of city Lahore

Mid-night rain in the provincial capital has reduced smog to a great extent and improved the air quality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 )

According to the Index on Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the centre of the city was recorded as 142 which had excluded the city from the top ten most polluted cities in the world.

The rain also decreased the air pollution from the suburb areas as well.

AQI was recorded in the area of Faisal Chowk was 168, in Iqbal Town 188, in Gulberg 200 and in DHA it was recorded as 206.