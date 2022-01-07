UrduPoint.com

Rain Continue In Parts Of KP, Met Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 02:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Heavy to light rain with snowfall in mountainous areas is forecast to continue intermittently, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.

With the rain and snow fall, the cold snap intensifies in Dir, Chitral, Malam Jabba, Kalam wherein snowfall of 6 inches was recorded in Kalam, 5 inches in Malam Jabba and 4 inches in Dir, the official said.

About the rain, he disclosed that 12 mm rain was recorded in Saidu Sharif and Kalam, 29 mm in Balakot, 4 mm in Timergarh and 8 mm in Dir on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures in Dir, Chitral, Malam Jabba and Kalam dropped to minus degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department official said.

