Rain continues in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Various parts of the Punjab province including its capital received rain on third consecutive day on Friday.

According to the Met office here, the intermittent rain along with thundershowers was expected to continue during the next 24 hours.

Many areas of the city also faced power supply suspension caused by the rain. A drop in mercury level was observed in the city after the rain.

According to a synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Sunday. Widespread intermittent rain is expected in Punjab during the period. Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Pothohar region, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal and Okara.

During the past 24 hours, rain was recorded as (mm): Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 13, Wasa Head Office 11, Johar Town, Shahi Qila 07, Farrukhabad, Chowk Nakhuda 06, Jail Road, City 05, Airport, Iqbal Town, Mughalpura 03, Upper Mall, Tajpura, Samanabad, Nishtar Town 02, Islamabad (Saidpur, Golra, Zeropoint 20, Bokra 16, Airport 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 20, Chaklala 19), Kasur 11, Rahim Yar Khan 09, Khanpur 08, Bhakkar 06, Sialkot (City 06, Airport 01), Chakwal, Joharabad, Layyah 03, DG Khan, Kot Addu 02, Attock, Mangla, Narowal 01 and Murree 14 mm.