Rain dust-thunderstorm likely at few places; PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of light rain and dust-thunderstorms in a few parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

Gusty winds are likely in central/southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with rain may occur at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during afternoon or evening.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in Islamabad and Potohar region during the evening.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, light rain occurred in Gupis and Kalam.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Gupis 01 mm and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi, Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Mohenjodaro, Nurpur Thal 48 C,Shaheed Benazirabad, Bhakkar, Dera Ismail Khan and Jhelum 47 C.