Rain Emergency Arrangements Reviewed In District East

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 08:47 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Transition Officer District East Naveed Khan Kolachi on Friday chaired a meeting in view of the rains forecast by the Meteorological department.

The officials concerned of the defunct DMC East, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and elected representatives of local bodies attended the meeting, said a statement.

Focal Person Tauqeer Abbas, Superintending Engineer, Mubeen Sheikh and Senior Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto briefed the participants about drains situation, de-watering pumps and other arrangements on the occasion and assured that in rain emergency, staff and machinery will be available.

Various issues related to rain emergency were identified by the elected local bodies representatives, for which orders were issued on the spot.

On the occasion, Naveed Kolachi said that the choking points of the drains should be cleared immediately and KMC should also be taken on board to play its role for ensuring execution of the works in those drains which pertains to KMC.

Installation of de-watering pumps ahead of rain on important points for immediate use in case of rain should also be ensured, he said. We will also get the guidance of the elected representatives of the local bodies, besides, the complaint centers should be kept fully functional so that the redressal of complaints be made possible in-time, he said.

