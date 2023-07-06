Rain emergency declared in Saddar, Lyari

Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar Akhtar Ali Shaikh, has declared a rain emergency in Lyari and Saddar town after the forecast made by the Meteorological Department regarding the new series of rains in the city this week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar Akhtar Ali Shaikh, has declared a rain emergency in Lyari and Saddar town after the forecast made by the Meteorological Department regarding the new series of rains in the city this week.

He has issued a high alert to all the relevant departments to deal with any emergency.

The holidays of the relevant officers and staff have been cancelled so that timely measures can be taken to prevent possible damages caused by rain, to drain rainwater and to solve public complaints immediately.

It should be noted that the emergency control room established in this regard will work in three shifts so that citizens can contact the emergency control room when necessary, said the Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar Akhtar Ali Shaikh.

This time, taking into account the possibility of heavy rainfall, more effective arrangements have been made in both towns by the Municipal Department so that the life and property of the people can be fully protected.

For immediate redressal of complaints, the staff of Parks, Building and Road and Mechanical and Electrical Departments, will be present with necessary equipment, including open trucks, tractors, dewatering pumps, cesspools, etc to deal with emergencies.

Akhtar Ali Sheikh added that during the rainy season, the relevant officers of Saddar and Lyari Town will be present in the field along with their staff to keep the vehicles in good condition and view of the need for immediate repairs, the auto workshop will also be open in three shifts.

The Transition Officer South has given special instructions to the Saddar & Lyari M&E department Xens to keep the drainage machines in good condition for the low-lying areas while the Parks department has been ordered to ensure the effective removal of signboards and trees in case of fall.