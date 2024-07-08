Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns

The Sindh government has declared an emergency across the province in response to the current weather situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Sindh government has declared an emergency across the province in response to the current weather situation.

According to a private news channel, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 (Sindh) said that teams from Sindh Emergency Rescue 1122 have been strategically deployed at various locations throughout the cities to manage any emergencies that may arise due to the rains.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain across Sindh, including Karachi, today and tomorrow.

The spokesperson urged the public to call 1122 in case of any emergencies. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period of rain and potential flooding.