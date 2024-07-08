Open Menu

Rain Emergency Declared In Sindh Amid Weather Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns

The Sindh government has declared an emergency across the province in response to the current weather situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Sindh government has declared an emergency across the province in response to the current weather situation.

According to a private news channel, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 (Sindh) said that teams from Sindh Emergency Rescue 1122 have been strategically deployed at various locations throughout the cities to manage any emergencies that may arise due to the rains.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain across Sindh, including Karachi, today and tomorrow.

The spokesperson urged the public to call 1122 in case of any emergencies. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period of rain and potential flooding.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather May Rescue 1122 From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Blind murder case solved, two held

Blind murder case solved, two held

57 seconds ago
 Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, ..

Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

1 minute ago
 Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers meltin ..

Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting

1 minute ago
 Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

1 minute ago
 Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: ..

Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed

5 minutes ago
 Polio eradication priority of KP government: Ganda ..

Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur

5 minutes ago
Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains ..

Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief

5 minutes ago
 June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

22 minutes ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

22 minutes ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

22 minutes ago
 Journalists served notices in contempt case

Journalists served notices in contempt case

23 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra mar ..

Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra marriage case till July 9

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather