Open Menu

Rain Expected At Isolated Parts Of Country:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from the Arabian sea were penetrating in upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also present in upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Islamabad (Saidpur 59mm, Zero point 39, Golra 04, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 18, Chaklala 11, Kacheri 02), Murree 05, Joharabad, Mangla 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 12, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 08, Bacha Khan Airport 02, Malam Jabba 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03 and Garhi Dupatta 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Bhakkar 42 C, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dadu and Sibbi 41 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bhakkar Dadu Rawalakot Garhi Dupatta From Airport

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian team distributes 200 heads of ..

Emirati humanitarian team distributes 200 heads of cattle in Umm Jaras in Chad

40 minutes ago
 Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect nat ..

Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect national team's preparations for ..

1 hour ago
 Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding impr ..

Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding improvement in investigation depar ..

1 hour ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

1 hour ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea about OGRA chairman

1 hour ago
 CM condoles death of additional secretary's mothe ..

CM condoles death of additional secretary's mother

1 hour ago
Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new f ..

Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new falcon auction

1 hour ago
 Sharif Tahir applauded for receiving Presidential ..

Sharif Tahir applauded for receiving Presidential Pride of Performance Award

1 hour ago
 Ashrafi visits church in Lahore, expresses solidar ..

Ashrafi visits church in Lahore, expresses solidarity with Christian community

1 hour ago
 Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

1 hour ago
 AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits pric ..

AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits prices

1 hour ago
 Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarte ..

Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarter

1 hour ago

More Stories From Weather