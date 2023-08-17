Open Menu

Rain Expected At Isolated Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from the Arabian sea were penetrating in upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also present in upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Islamabad (Saidpur 59mm, Zero point 39, Golra 04, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 18, Chaklala 11, Kacheri 02), Murree 05, Joharabad, Mangla 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 12, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 08, Bacha Khan Airport 02, Malam Jabba 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03 and Garhi Dupatta 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Bhakkar 42 C, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dadu and Sibbi 41 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bhakkar Dadu Rawalakot Garhi Dupatta From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

2 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

2 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

2 minutes ago
 PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

2 minutes ago
 10 dead, 1143 injured in 1107 accidents in Punjab

10 dead, 1143 injured in 1107 accidents in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan directs DCs Mardan, Swabi to i ..

Commissioner Mardan directs DCs Mardan, Swabi to implement dengue action plan

4 minutes ago
AIOU launches BS Computer Science

AIOU launches BS Computer Science

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

33 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

33 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

33 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to provide ..

33 minutes ago
 Al-Nisa Secretariat inaugurated at ANF HQ

Al-Nisa Secretariat inaugurated at ANF HQ

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather