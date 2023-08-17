Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from the Arabian sea were penetrating in upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also present in upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Islamabad (Saidpur 59mm, Zero point 39, Golra 04, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 18, Chaklala 11, Kacheri 02), Murree 05, Joharabad, Mangla 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 12, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 08, Bacha Khan Airport 02, Malam Jabba 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03 and Garhi Dupatta 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Bhakkar 42 C, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dadu and Sibbi 41 C.