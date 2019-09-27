Rain expected at scattered places including twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :According to synoptic situation, weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southeastern parts of the country, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday reported.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the next 24 hours.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm also expected in Muzaffarabad, districts of upper Punjab (Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lahore) while at isolated places in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar) and districts of Sahiwal, Multan.

However, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the next 24 hours.